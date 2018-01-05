Ex-Milwaukee sheriff gets partial win in plane spat lawsuit
MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has dismissed most claims against former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke that were levied by a man detained at an airport after he shook his head at the sheriff during a flight.
But the judge agreed Friday to allow Daniel Black to pursue his lawsuit's claim that
Judge J.P. Stadtmueller's ruling says Clarke's directive for deputies to detain Black wasn't an unconstitutional search and seizure because Black spoke to deputies voluntarily. The judge also dismissed a due-process violation claim, saying Clarke's "actions reflect poor judgment."
Clarke ordered Black detained and questioned at Milwaukee's airport last year.
A trial for the lawsuit's remaining claim is set for Jan. 22.