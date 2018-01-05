French probe alleged police failure in 2016 attack on priest

PARIS — The French prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary investigation after a press report alleged that a police intelligence note had been post-dated to cover up a failure to act against an Islamic extremist who ultimately slit the throat of a Normandy priest.

A judicial official said on Friday the probe concerns charges of forgery and alteration of documents. The official said the decision to investigate was triggered by a complaint filed by civil parties in the 2016 case surrounding the murder of the priest by two extremists. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and couldn't be named.