Group tries to save Frank Lloyd Wright building in Montana
WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is trying to prevent a commercial building in northwestern Montana designed by the famed architect from being demolished.
The Chicago-based conservancy is trying to find someone to pay $1.7 million for the former medical
The conservancy says developer Mick Ruis agreed to sell the building if he gets the money by Jan. 10. He bought it for $1.6 million in 2016 without knowing its history.
An attorney for Ruis told the Daily Inter Lake newspaper that asbestos removal is underway at the Lockridge Medical Clinic Building in preparation for its demolition.
The conservancy has been working with the Montana Preservation Alliance and other groups.
