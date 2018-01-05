Head of corrupt Baltimore police task force pleads guilty

BALTIMORE — The former leader of a specialized unit of Baltimore's police force will serve at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a corruption case.

Thirty-seven-year-old Wayne Jenkins of Middle River pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Baltimore to counts including racketeering, robbery and falsifying records.

The former sergeant led the city police force's Gun Trace Task Force, a unit formed to investigate gun crimes that abused its status to conduct criminal activity including thefts and drug dealing.

Jenkins is among a group of detectives convicted in a sweeping federal indictment.

His plea deal calls for a minimum 20 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.