Hungary's Orban due at German conservatives' meeting
BERLIN — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has taken a tough line against migrants entering the European Union, is expected to attend a meeting of a German conservative party that is preparing to starts talks on a possible new coalition government.
Orban is due Friday at a meeting in Bavaria of the Christian Social Union's lawmakers. The CSU is the Bavaria-only sister party to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, and feuded with Merkel over her 2015 decision to allow in large numbers of migrants. They patched up their differences this year.
Orban has previously also been a CSU guest.
Martin Schulz, the leader of the
