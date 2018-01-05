News / World

Let the Games begin? Why Kim Jong Un might be interested

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, a South Korean government official communicates with a North Korean officer during a phone call on the dedicated communications hotline at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. With little time to spare, North and South Korea are preparing to discuss Kim Jong Un‚Äôs offer to send a delegation to next month‚Äôs Winter Olympics. (South Korea Unification Ministry/Yonhap via AP, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, a South Korean government official communicates with a North Korean officer during a phone call on the dedicated communications hotline at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. With little time to spare, North and South Korea are preparing to discuss Kim Jong Un‚Äôs offer to send a delegation to next month‚Äôs Winter Olympics. (South Korea Unification Ministry/Yonhap via AP, File)

TOKYO — With little time to spare, North and South Korea are preparing to hash out Kim Jong Un's offer to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics.

Skeptics are calling the offer, floated by Kim during his annual New Year's address, a cynical tactic to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul. Optimists see it as a sign of hope that Kim has decided to dial back his defiance.

Kim did not say what kind of a delegation he has in mind but North Korea quickly restored a hotline with the South and the two sides are set to meet on Tuesday for the first time since 2015.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also convinced President Donald Trump to postpone U.S.-South Korean war exercises as the games wrap up.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular