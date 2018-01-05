Man says warrant for not paying dog license fee unfair

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man admits he was late renewing his dog license, but says issuing a warrant for his arrest over the matter was "extreme."

Brian Vincent tells The Sentinel & Enterprise that it was his own fault. He found two notices about renewing the license for his 9-year-old Boxer, Troop, in his mailbox, but initially missed them because he rarely checks his home mail and relies mostly on a post office box.

He was arraigned in court Tuesday and told to pay the $25 fee and a $50 fine.

Vincent says the punishment didn't fit the crime.