Minnesota releases crucial draft permit for disputed mine
MINNEAPOLIS — A contentious copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has taken another step forward with state regulators releasing a crucial draft permit for public comment.
The draft "permit to mine" includes a requirement that PolyMet provide a large financial assurances package to protect taxpayers if the company goes bankrupt from having to cover the costs of closing and cleaning up the mine, including long-term wastewater treatment.
That's been a major issue in the long debate, in which PolyMet and its supporters have touted the jobs it would create while environmentalists have warned of the potential for catastrophe.