Minnesota releases crucial draft permit for disputed mine

MINNEAPOLIS — A contentious copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has taken another step forward with state regulators releasing a crucial draft permit for public comment.

PolyMet Executive Vice-President Brad Moore calls Friday's release "a major milestone for the project" after more than 10 years of environmental review and permitting.

The draft "permit to mine" includes a requirement that PolyMet provide a large financial assurances package to protect taxpayers if the company goes bankrupt from having to cover the costs of closing and cleaning up the mine, including long-term wastewater treatment.