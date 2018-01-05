North Carolina man charged after fatally punching man
A
A
Share via Email
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have charged a North Carolina man with murder after he punched another man in the head at a store.
High Point police told local media outlets that officers responding to a report of a fight at a Walmart on Tuesday found 34-year-old Raymond S. Collier of Wilmington unconscious on the floor of the store. Authorities say surveillance video showed a man punching Collier in the face, knocking him to the floor and going through Collier's pockets.
Police said Collier died at a Winston-Salem hospital the following day.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Samed Ali Shah on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder. He's jailed without bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney. He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Document' everything: Advocates on how to handle wage-hike shenanigans
-
Halifax police urging caution as ice forms on roads during storm
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
Bodies of elderly couple discovered at rural home after they die in extreme cold