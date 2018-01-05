Police: Man breaks into evidence undetected, takes back bike
A
A
Share via Email
PROVO, Utah — Provo police say a man broke into the department's evidence room undetected and took back his bike.
Deseret News reported Thursday that the burglary went unnoticed until the person who originally was found with the bike was arrested again and told officers David Elwin Snow was bragging that he "pulled off the crime of the century."
The 37-year-old Snow and his brother had gone to the department on Dec. 18 to retrieve the bike, but since they never reported it stolen they had a hard time verifying it was Snow's bike. Police accuse Snow of stealing it that same night after seeing where it was being stored.
The bike was found Wednesday at Snow's grandmother's house.
Police Sgt. Nisha King said such a heist has never happened at the department.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
'Why not right here in Edmonton?' Filipino chain sets sights on city
-
'A stupid waste of money': B.C. homeowner grant under fire as government increases threshold
-
Partner of Oilers player says she's faced online harassment after player suspended