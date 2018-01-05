Police: Pledges burned, hazed at since-closed fraternity
A
A
Share via Email
FORT WORTH, Texas — A police report shows pledges at a Texas Christian University fraternity underwent hazing that included being burnt with lighters, blindfolded and locked in closets.
The report obtained by Fort Worth television station KXAS says some young men pledging Delta Tau Delta also were forced to mimic sex acts and were burnt by matches they held while reciting the Greek alphabet.
A student reported the hazing to a campus administrator, who notified campus police the same day. Police dropped their investigation when none of the pledges would press charges.
Delta Tau Delta's national headquarters closed the local chapter last month amid the allegations.
Other Delta Tau Delta chapters have recently been closed or suspended, including at Penn State, where a pledge was found unconscious in the street and hospitalized in September.
___
Information from: KXAS-TV, http://www.nbcdfw.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Document' everything: Advocates on how to handle wage-hike shenanigans
-
Halifax police urging caution as ice forms on roads during storm
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
Bodies of elderly couple discovered at rural home after they die in extreme cold