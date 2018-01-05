Pregnant woman shot delivers baby; suspect turns self in

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in North Carolina who later gave birth has turned himself in.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 18-year-old Joshua Kaleb Norman was taken into custody Thursday. It said he was wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after Wednesday's shooting of 21-year-old Haley Causey.

Sheriff David Grice says Causey, who was eight months pregnant, was shot in the chest and delivered her baby via cesarean section. Her father, Christopher Teal, told WGHP-TV that mother and child are in stable condition but both are experiencing medical problems.

Authorities said in local news reports that Norman and two others went to Causey's apartment seeking money when the shooting occurred.