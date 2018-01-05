Press freedom on the agenda as Erdogan meets Macron in Paris

PARIS — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is travelling to Paris for talks with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, amid protests over press freedom and the deteriorating state of human rights in Turkey.

Erdogan is making his first trip to France since a failed coup in 2016 that was followed by strong repression. Around 50,000 people have been arrested since then and 110,000 others removed from public sector jobs.

About 30 activists of French watchdog Reporters without Borders staged a protest at the Turkish embassy on Friday, holding images journalists jailed in Turkey.