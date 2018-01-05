News / World

Public breakup with Trump costs Bannon a key GOP backer

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file pool photo, Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to then- President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. Trump returned fire with both barrels Jan. 3, 2018, against criticism leveled at him in a new book that says he never expected ‚Äî or wanted ‚Äî to win the White House, his victory left his wife in tears and a senior adviser thought his son's contact with a Russian lawyer during the campaign was "treasonous." (Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — The acrimony surrounding former White House adviser Steve Bannon's very public break with President Donald Trump is escalating, suggesting a permanent split between the president and the strategist who helped put him in the Oval Office.

The new fissure in the Republican Party cast doubt on Bannon's hopes to foment a movement centred on "Trumpism without Trump."

It already has cost him a key backer in Rebekah Mercer, the billionaire GOP donor and Breitbart co-owner, who distanced her family from him Thursday.

White House officials described the president as furious at Bannon's criticisms, laid out in an explosive new book that quoted the former aide as questioning Trump's competence and describing a meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous."

