Public breakup with Trump costs Bannon a key GOP backer

WASHINGTON — The acrimony surrounding former White House adviser Steve Bannon's very public break with President Donald Trump is escalating, suggesting a permanent split between the president and the strategist who helped put him in the Oval Office.

The new fissure in the Republican Party cast doubt on Bannon's hopes to foment a movement centred on "Trumpism without Trump."

It already has cost him a key backer in Rebekah Mercer, the billionaire GOP donor and Breitbart co-owner, who distanced her family from him Thursday.