Rail commuters brace for 2nd round of Penn Station repairs

NEWARK, N.J. — Train commuters into New York are bracing for a second round of track repairs at Penn Station that will cause some service changes.

The disruptions won't be as significant as those that occurred during the summer, but they will last longer — until late May.

Beginning Monday, New Jersey Transit will terminate and originate one morning and one evening train at Hoboken and one in each period at Newark Penn Station. One evening outbound train will be cancelled .

The Long Island Rail Road says it will reroute five morning and three evening trains to accommodate the work. To compensate, the LIRR will add two post-rush hour trains in the morning and three in the evening.