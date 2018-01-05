Rep. Elijah Cummings hospitalized for knee infection

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings had a medical procedure on his knee Friday to drain a bacterial infection, his office said, hours before his wife announced she was dropping out of the Democratic primary for governor because of "personal considerations."

The congressman's office said doctors drained the infection in a minor procedure. He was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital Dec. 29.

"He is resting comfortably and expects a full recovery," his office said in a news release.

The 66-year-old leading Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee had a heart procedure last year. He was hospitalized for a few days in May for a transarterial aortic valve replacement to treat aortic stenosis. He returned to Capitol Hill in September, after working in his district office in Baltimore.

His office announced the latest medical procedure on the same day as his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced she was suspending her campaign for Maryland governor in a crowded Democratic primary.