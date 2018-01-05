Saakashvili sentenced in Georgia to 3 years in absentia

MOSCOW — A court in Georgia has sentenced the country's former president Mikheil Saakashvili in absentia to three years in prison for abusing his power in the pardoning of four policemen convicted of murdering a banker.

Saakashvili, who was president 2004-13, left Georgia when his presidency ended and eventually went to Ukraine, where he had been appointed governor of the Odesa region. He resigned in 2016 and harshly criticized President Petro Poroshenko. The Ukrainian leader last year stripped Saakashvili of his citizenship while he was abroad; Saakashvili returned to Ukraine in September and has led a series of protests against the government.