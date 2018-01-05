Saakashvili sentenced in Georgia to 3 years in absentia
MOSCOW — A court in Georgia has sentenced the country's former president Mikheil Saakashvili in absentia to three years in prison for abusing his power in the pardoning of four policemen convicted of murdering a banker.
Saakashvili, who was president 2004-13, left Georgia when his presidency ended and eventually went to Ukraine, where he had been appointed governor of the
A court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, sentenced Saakashvili on Friday. Georgia has requested Saakashvili's extradition, but Ukraine has not complied.
