Spanish court says ex-Catalan vice-president to stay in jail
MADRID — Supreme Court judges have ruled against allowing ousted Catalan
In the decision Friday, the judges said there was a risk that Junqueras might again commit crimes as there was no sign he intended changing his ways.
The pro-secession Junqueras was one of several members of the sacked regional cabinet jailed on provisional charges following a declaration of independence Oct. 1. Other members, including ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, are fugitives in Brussels.
Junqueras had hoped to be released to take full part in Catalonia*s new parliament following elections imposed by Spain in which secessionist parties won the most seats.
