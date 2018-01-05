Tech stocks rise for fourth day as New Year rally continues
NEW YORK — Technology companies are climbing as U.S. stocks rise for the fourth day in a row to start 2018, their longest new-year winning streak in eight years. The Labor Department said employers added 148,000 jobs in December, a solid gain but a bit less than experts expected. Health care and consumer-focused companies are rising while smaller firms lag behind.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 12 points, or 0.5
Stocks are continuing to push through record highs. The Dow industrials closed above 25,000 points for the first time Thursday and the Nasdaq breached 7,000 points earlier in the week.
The last time stocks rose for at least four consecutive days to start a new year was in 2010, when the S&P 500 finished higher for six days in a row.
JOB GAINS: The monthly jobs report underscored the continued health of the economy. While job growth has slowed somewhat with the economy close to full employment, solid economic growth in both the U.S. and major countries overseas is supporting more hiring. Factory managers received the most new orders in December than in any month since 2004.
LEADERS: Technology companies continued to soar. Apple gained $1.913, or 1.1
Investors also bought shares of consumer-focused companies and health care firms. Those industries also stand to benefit from sustained economic growth. Amazon climbed 15.38, or 1.3
Among health care companies, Align Technology, which doubled last year, surged $8.72, or 3.7
THE QUOTE: Ed Keon, managing director and portfolio manager of QMA, a fund manager owned by Prudential Financial, said wages and worker productivity are rising at about the same rate. He said if that trend continues, company profits should stay solid and inflation won't be much of a risk. Productivity growth has been weak in recent years but jumped 3
"It's possible that we're on the verge of a new productivity revolution," he said. "If we are, that's good news for wages, it's good news for profits, its good news for economic growth, and it's good news for the stock market."
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48
EARNINGS: With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, companies began to report their most recent results. Wine, liquor and beer maker Constellation Brands fell $5.12, or 2.3
SHUT THE BOOK: Barnes & Noble fell to its lowest price since 1994 after the bookseller said its sales slumped over the holidays. The struggles weren't limited to its physical stores as online sales dropped 4.5
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 57 cents to $61.44 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 40 cents to $67.67 per barrel in London.
Wholesale gasoline slid 2 cents to $1.79 a gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $2.06 a gallon. Natural gas tumbled 9 cents, or 3
METALS: Gold rose 70 cents to $1,322.30 an ounce and silver picked up 2 cents to $17.29 an ounce. Copper slipped 3 cents to $3.23 a pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.19 yen from 112.74 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2035 from $1.2072.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX gained 1.2
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
