Teen burned in New Year's Eve bonfire in medical coma

MIAMI — A Florida teenager who was severely burned when she attempted to pour gasoline on a New Year's Eve bonfire remains in critical condition.

The Palm Beach Post reports the 14-year-old girl is in a medically-induced coma in a Miami hospital with burns over 95 per cent of her body.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's report says the girl was sitting by a bonfire Sunday when she picked up a can of gasoline to fuel the fire. The can exploded in her hands, covering her in flames.

An 18-year-old whom she was visiting and his parents attempted to put out the flames. All four were taken to the hospital with burns.