The Latest: California reviews dam safety after tough report

California state officials say they are reviewing their organizational structure and dam-safety program in the wake of a scathing report on the causes of the Oroville Dam crisis.

Director Grant Davis of the Department of Water Resources said Friday his agency would study the fact-finding report carefully and make changes to improve.

An independent panel of dam-safety experts looked at the causes of February's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam in Oroville, California. Both spillways at the dam failed that month, prompting evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people downstream.

The experts conclude that the half-century-old spillways were badly built from the start. It faults the department and regulators for failing to recognize and deal with the structural problems.

