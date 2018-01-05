Top US diplomat in Venezuela speaks out on Utah man's case
CARACAS, Venezuela — The top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela is urging authorities to ensure transparency in the case of a jailed American whose trial has become another sore spot in relations between the two nations.
Recently arrived charge d'affaires Todd Robinson told The Associated Press on Friday that he reminded Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in a recent meeting of his "responsibility to guarantee transparency" in the case of Joshua Holt.
Socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello has accused Holt of running an espionage ring.
The U.S. Embassy's top diplomat at the time was denied access to a preliminary hearing.
