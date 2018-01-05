Trump to huddle with Hill's top Republicans at Camp David
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will host top congressional Republicans, Cabinet secretaries and aides at Camp David this weekend to discuss 2018 legislative priorities.
The White House said Friday the group will discuss a range of topics, including infrastructure, immigration, the budget, welfare reform and the 2018 elections. Trump left the White House Friday afternoon for the presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.
Participants include
On Saturday, the group will be joined by top administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,
