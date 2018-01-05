Turkey slams banker's trial, says US justice is world threat

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the conviction in New York of a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade sanctions, saying the U.S. justice system poses a danger for the world.

Speaking before departing for a visit to Paris, Erdogan on Friday again branded the trial against Halkbank deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla as a U.S. conspiracy against his government.

Atilla was convicted Wednesday of five counts, including bank fraud. His trial included testimony suggesting high-level corruption in Turkey.