Turkish foreign minister seeks 'new beginning' with Germany

BERLIN — Turkey's foreign minister says it's time for a "new beginning" in relations with Germany as he prepares to meet his German counterpart following over a year of spiraling tensions between the NATO allies.

Germany's Sigmar Gabriel plans to host Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday in his home town, Goslar. Among other issues, a major irritant in relations has been Turkey's jailing of several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, on terror-related charges.

Cavusoglu wrote in an article for Germany's Funke newspaper group Friday that "both sides have an interest in a new beginning" but that's only possible "if we break the current crisis spiral in our relationship."