UK minister expects closer defence ties with Cyprus military
A
A
Share via Email
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Britain's
Britain has two military bases on Cyprus, which was a British colony until 1960. It continues to carry out air strikes against Islamic State group targets in Iraq and Syria from the Mediterranean island nation.
Williamson thanked Cyprus for supporting Britain's role in fighting IS.
Fokaides says Cyprus' enhanced military ties with Britain won't be affected by Britain's departure from the European Union next year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Document' everything: Advocates on how to handle wage-hike shenanigans
-
Halifax police urging caution as ice forms on roads during storm
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
Bodies of elderly couple discovered at rural home after they die in extreme cold