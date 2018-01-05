University of Illinois expert helps Puerto Rico libraries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A University of Illinois expert is helping libraries in Puerto Rico assess and repair collections that were damaged by Hurricane Maria.
The News-Gazette reports that Miriam Centeno is the collections care
The university's library sustained heavy water damage from the September hurricane. The collections themselves weren't damaged by water, but rather the resulting
Centeno will lead a program to teach library staff members how to assess and clear their collections, put damaged materials in better storage and develop disaster preparedness plans.
She hopes to provide preservation training to at least two other sites.
