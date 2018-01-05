US designates al-Shabab deputy leader as 'global terrorist'

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United States government has designated the deputy leader of the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group a "global terrorist."

A State Department statement says the designation of Abukar Ali Adan blocks any assets of his that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction and prohibits U.S. citizens from making any transactions with him.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab is the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa. It has been blamed for the October truck bombing in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that killed 512 people.