Zimbabwe leader meets opposition but rules out sharing power

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's new president has visited the country's main opposition leader who is battling cancer, but immediately ruled out sharing power.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accompanied by a former military leader recently appointed vice-president , visited former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.

It was a symbolic gesture by Mnangagwa, whose party and the military have vilified Tsvangirai for decades, calling him a puppet of the West.

Mnangagwa told reporters Tsvangirai "is fine. He is recuperating very well."

The president ruled out the possibility of a unity government, saying "currently there is no need."

Tsvangirai was prime minister in a unity government between 2009 and 2013 with Mnangagwa's predecessor, Robert Mugabe.