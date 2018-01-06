5 decapitated heads found on top of taxi in Mexican state

LIMA, Peru — Five decapitated human heads have been found on the hood of a taxi in the drug violence-plagued Mexican state of Veracruz.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes on Saturday attributed the killings to organized crime. The heads were found a day earlier in the municipality of Tlacotalpan.

Local media reported that the bodies were in plastic bags found inside the vehicle along with a written message. Parts of Veracruz are battlegrounds pitting the Zetas and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

In Mexico City, major newspaper El Universal said one of its editors was killed during a robbery.