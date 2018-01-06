Airstrikes on suburbs of Syrian capital kill 17
BEIRUT — Government airstrikes and shelling of suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus have killed 17 people as government forces press to retake areas they recently lost.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 17 people were killed Saturday, 12 of them in the suburb of Hamouriyeh.
The Observatory reported more than 40 airstrikes on the suburbs known as eastern Ghouta.
Syrian government forces have been trying to reach a force trapped inside the suburb of Harasta for a week without success.
The U.N. says government forces are holding 400,000 people under siege in eastern Ghouta.