Asheville considers rule to curb short-term vacation rentals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville leaders are considering new rules to sharply limit short-term vacation rentals downtown.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the city's planning and zoning commission voted to recommend the policy sent to the City Council for a final say on Jan. 9.

If the policy receives final approval, property owners would have to be registered with the city to rent out apartments and homes on a short-term basis to vacationers. Owners not previously registered would have to get special zoning permission to rent for less than 30 days.