Blast kills 4 policemen in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Police say rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir have detonated a bomb and killed four police officials.

Police say the massive blast hit Saturday as the officers were patrolling a street in the northwestern town of Sopore.

The town is observing a shutdown on the 25th anniversary of a massacre when government forces killed at least 47 people after a paramilitary soldier died in a rebel attack.

Police say three shuttered shops suffered extensive damage in the blast that was remotely detonated.

No rebel group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.