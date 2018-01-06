Cape Cod museum hosting historical Pilgrim reenactment

DENNIS, Mass. — A Cape Cod museum is offering visitors a step back in time to hear from a Pilgrim about what 17th-century life was like.

The Cape Cod Museum of Art says a costumed interpreter from Plimoth Plantation will recount the hardships the early settlers faced.

Saturday afternoon's historical reenactment will include a recitation about the journey on the Mayflower in 1620, the challenges of exploring the Cape, and the eventual settlement established in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Organizers call it "an inspiring and exciting glimpse into an earlier time and place."