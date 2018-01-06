Ecuador selects new VP after Odebrecht scandal conviction
A
A
Share via Email
QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador has chosen a new
Lawmakers selected Maria Alejandra Vicuna in a vote Saturday. The 40-year-old psychologist previously served as interim
Glas was convicted in December, becoming one of the highest-ranking leaders in the region to lose his post as a result of the Odebrecht scandal. The construction company has admitted to paying $800 million to politicians, their campaigns and political parties in order to secure lucrative public works contracts.