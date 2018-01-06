Germany, Turkey take small steps to restore friendlier ties
BERLIN — The German and Turkish foreign ministers are taking small steps toward restoring friendlier relations after more than a year of tension between their countries. But they also made clear that differences remain.
Germany's Sigmar Gabriel welcomed Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu to his hometown of Goslar on Saturday amid a wider effort by the Turkish leadership to improve the country's strained relationship with Europe.
A major irritant in relations between the two countries has been Turkey's jailing of several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, on terror-related charges.
Gabriel said there has been some softening lately. He says he and Cavusoglu agreed to recommend that a joint German-Turkish economic commission that hasn't met recently reconvene.
Gabriel says they also want to revive a "strategic dialogue" between the two foreign ministries.
