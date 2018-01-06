Hurricane Harvey survivors feel grief, distress months later
DALLAS — People in Texas who were displaced or lost their homes during Hurricane Harvey are realizing they need help that can't be provided by construction crews and insurance companies.
Experts say the emotional distress caused by such storms can last for a year or more and take many forms, including anxiety and depression.
Psychologist Judith Andrews co-chairs the Texas Psychological Association's disaster resource network. She says survivors feel grief from the loss of property and of life stability.
She says most people won't need long-term