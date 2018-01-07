Germany's Merkel embarks on new talks to form government
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the
Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the Social Democrats have run Germany together for the past four years. But the Social Democrats vowed to go into opposition after a disastrous election result Sept. 24, and only reluctantly reconsidered after Merkel's attempt to build a coalition with two smaller parties collapsed in November.
The effort to form a government has already become post-World War II Germany's longest. Leaders aim to decide by Friday whether there's enough common ground to move on to formal coalition negotiations, which would require approval by a Social Democrat congress.