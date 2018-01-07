Groundbreaking set for national park visitor centre
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio will hold a groundbreaking for its new visitor
Park spokeswoman Allie Connor says the groundbreaking for the nearly $6 million Boston Mill Visitor Center will be Monday in Boston Township, roughly 15 miles (24
Connor says the facility will be the first central visitor
Connor says more than 2 million people visited the park in 2016. Statistics weren't available yet for 2017.