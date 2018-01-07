Malaysian opposition names 92-year-old Mahathir as PM choice

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's opposition alliance has named 92-year-old former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate for general elections to boost its chances of wrestling power from a coalition that has ruled since independence.

The announcement Sunday by the four-party Hope Alliance is seen as a major show of unity ahead of polls that must be held by August but are widely expected in the second quarter.

Prime Minister Najib Razak has been struggling with a corruption scandal.