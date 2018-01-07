The Latest: Temperatures break cold records, will inch up

NEW YORK — The Latest on the deep freeze on the East Coast (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

The blast of Arctic air that engulfed portions of the East Coast has broken cold temperature records in several cities.

The National Weather Service said the temperature in Worcester, Massachusetts, fell to minus 9 on Sunday, breaking a record of minus 5 set in 1942. In Providence, Rhode Island, temperatures fell to minus 3, breaking a record low of minus 1 set in 1912.

And in Hartford, Connecticut, the temperature dropped to minus 9, smashing the previous record of 1, also set in 1912.

Boston tied a low-temperature record set more than a century ago of minus 2 in 1896.

The good news is the bone-chilling air is set to push out of the region.

By Monday, Boston temperatures should return to a more seasonable low 30s.

___

5:45 a.m.

The bitter cold that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Burke says temperatures Sunday morning could hit record lows from South Carolina to Maine. But he says the wind won't be as powerful.

The afternoon's high temperatures could range from the low- to mid-20s in many areas and then climb into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday.

Many Northeast residents endured jaw-clenching temperatures Saturday, just days after the storm dropped as much as 18 inches (46 centimetres ) of snow in some places.