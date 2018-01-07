The Latest: CIA head says Trump 'completely fit' for office

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) gives President Donald Trump his regular intelligence briefings, and says Trump is fully engaged, understands complex issues and asks difficult questions.

Pompeo tells "Fox News Sunday" that Trump is "completely fit" to be commander in chief and that it's "ludicrous" he's being asked such a question. But the issue has arisen as a result of a new book that's raising just that question.

The CIA chief says those kind of questions are coming from "people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I'm sorry for them and that."

___

9:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump's chief policy adviser is blasting an unflattering new book that has raised new questions about his boss's fitness for office.

Aide Stephen Miller tells CNN's "State of the Union" that the book is — in Miller's words — "nothing but a pile of trash through and through."

And Miller says it's "tragic and unfortunate" that former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who's quoted at length in the book, would make what Miller calls "grotesque comments" that are out of step with reality.

The CNN interview quickly grew heated. Miller criticized CNN's coverage, and CNN host Jake Tapper pressed Miller to answer his questions.

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, calling Miller "obsequious" and accusing Miller of wasting his viewers' time.

___

2:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is plainly agitated by a new book that portrays him as dysfunctional.

He's bemoaning what he called the country's "very weak" libel laws and making the case that he's actually "really smart," as he put it, and indeed, a "very stable genius."

Trump is pushing back against "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." The book by Michael Wolff paints him as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.