What's on centre stage at the CES tech show? Your voice

Your voice is taking centre stage as the annual CES gadget show kicks off in Las Vegas this week.

Manufacturers are expected to unveil new ways for consumers to control their products with voice commands over smart speakers such as Amazon Echo. More cars, lights, washing machines and other everyday items are getting internet connections.

CES is typically when Samsung, LG and other manufacturers announce their TV lineups for the year. In a bid to get consumers to upgrade sooner, higher-end models will come with fancy technologies going by such names as "4K," ''HDR" and "OLED." Some will have voice controls. They'll sit alongside basic models that work just fine for regular viewing.