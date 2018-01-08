3 children, 1 adult dead in South Carolina mobile home fire

MCCORMICK, S.C. — Three children and a man have died in a mobile home fire in South Carolina.

McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett told local media outlets the fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday. No one else was in the home. Firefighters said the home was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed when they arrived.

Puckett said she was not ready to release the victims' names yet. Autopsies were planned later Monday.

The sheriff's office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the cause of the blaze.