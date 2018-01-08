3 shot dead, 1 seriously wounded at Texas beachfront hotel
GALVESTON, Texas — Police say three people were shot to death and a fourth was wounded in an apparent murder-suicide at an upscale beachfront hotel in Southeast Texas.
Galveston Police Capt. Josh Schirard says the shootings happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the San Luis (loo-EE') Resort.
Schirard says another guest reported hearing a popping sound from a nearby room and called the police.
Officers entered the locked room and found three bodies, plus a fourth person who was seriously wounded. That person has been taken to a hospital.
Schirard says the four people shot had been staying together in the room where the bodies were found.
Police have not released their names or other details.
