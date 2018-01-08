Americans borrowed more in November amid solid holiday sales
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers in November ran up nearly $28 billion in new debt on their credit cards and in new student, auto and other loans, a sign of growing confidence in the economy.
The Federal Reserve said Monday that consumer borrowing grew 8.8
Americans are increasingly confident in the economy and are willing to borrow more to fund their consumption. Surveys show that Americans' confidence in the economy reached a 17-year high in November, though it declined a bit last month. And retailers say early reports from holiday shopping have been mostly positive.
A category of debt made up mostly of credit cards jumped $11.2 billion, the most in a year, to $1.02 trillion. A measure of mostly student and auto loans increased $16.8 billion, also the most in roughly one year, to $2.8 trillion.
Economists track consumer spending closely because it makes up 70
For years after the Great Recession, Americans paid down — or defaulted — on debts that were run up during the housing bubble that preceded the downturn. But in the past two years, Americans have increasingly been willing to borrow more, particularly in the form of student loans. Auto loans and credit card lending has also ramped up.