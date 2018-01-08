AP Exclusive: Law agencies split over selling seized guns

SEATTLE — Law enforcement officials around the U.S. are split over the longtime practice among police departments of selling the guns they confiscate.

Defenders say it raises money to buy police gear and doesn't make much difference in the availability of guns. But some police agencies say the law shouldn't be putting weapons on the street. An Associated Press look at nearly 6,000 guns resold in Washington state found more than a dozen instances in which the weapons figured in new crime cases.