AP Interview: Tillerson says no diplomats return to Cuba yet

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says in an Associated Press interview that the United States would be "putting people intentionally in harm's way" if it sent diplomats back to Cuba.

But a new FBI report casts doubt on the initial theory that Americans in Havana have been hit by "sonic attacks."

The AP has learned that an interim report from the FBI's Operational Technology Division says an investigation has turned up no evidence that sound waves could have caused the harm. The Jan. 4 report does not address other theories. It says the FBI will keep investigating.