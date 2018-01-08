News / World

AP Interview: Tillerson says no diplomats return to Cuba yet

In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington. The United States would be ‚Äúputting people intentionally in harm‚Äôs way‚Äù if it sent diplomats back to Cuba, Tillerson said, even as a new FBI report casts doubt on the initial theory that Americans were hit by ‚Äúsonic attacks.‚Äù (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says in an Associated Press interview that the United States would be "putting people intentionally in harm's way" if it sent diplomats back to Cuba.

But a new FBI report casts doubt on the initial theory that Americans in Havana have been hit by "sonic attacks."

The AP has learned that an interim report from the FBI's Operational Technology Division says an investigation has turned up no evidence that sound waves could have caused the harm. The Jan. 4 report does not address other theories. It says the FBI will keep investigating.

Tillerson tells the AP in an interview he's not convinced that what he calls "deliberate attacks" are over. He says he still believes someone in Cuba's government "can bring this to an end."

