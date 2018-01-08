AP source: Mueller has expressed interest in Trump interview
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential
But no details are set, including a date for any potential interview, the scope of questions for the president or even whether an interview will take place.
That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity Monday to discuss the investigation and said it wasn't surprising Mueller's team would want to interview Trump.
A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment, as did Trump lawyer John Dowd.
A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House doesn't publicly discuss its conversations with Mueller.
