Commuter train hits stuck truck south of Boston; no injuries

SOUTH WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A commuter train has struck a truck that was left on the tracks about 20 miles south of Boston.

No injuries have been reported.

Joe Pesaturo, spokesman for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, says the train on the Kingston/Plymouth line hit the truck at about 7:30 a.m. Monday in South Weymouth. He says no one was in the truck at the time, and that the crossing wasn't damaged.

He says none of the 19 people on the train at the time of the crash was injured.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan tells The Boston Globe that the truck broke down on the tracks.